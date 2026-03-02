This month, we are reading You and Your Profile. Here’s the reading schedule:

March 2: Chapter 1 of You and Your Profile

March 9: Chapter 2 of You and Your Profile ( note: this is a long chapter )

March 16: Chapters 3 & 4 March 13: Members-Only Zoom Call, 8 PM Eastern

March 23: Chapter 5 Supplementary Reading: ‘A Cyborg Manifesto’ (link to PDF)

March 29: Members-Only Zoom Call, 3 PM Eastern

March 30: Chapters 6 & 7

This book explores identity and authenticity in an age of ‘profilicity,’ the authors’ term for how we think of modern identity.

We’ll have two Zoom calls: one on March 13 and one on March 29. There’s always a Zoom call at the end of the month, but I’m trying to host a second one on months when my schedule allows. Those calls are available to paid subscribers.

This is part of our ongoing philosophy of technology book club. Note: I’ve updated the May readings, as we will be reading The Score by C. Thi Nguyen rather than Alone Together by Turkle. Last week, every person who commented on the change said they would prefer to read The Score. Excellent!

Throughout the year, we’re exploring questions like:

What effect has the rise of digital technologies had on the human condition?

What do we lose – and what do we gain – when we live our lives online?

What do conventional narratives about technology (techno-optimism, techno-pessimism, fatalism) miss? What facts do we need to consider? What alternative narrative about technology do we need to construct?

So far, we’ve discussed Non-things and the effects of digital interactions and The Circle and the degradation of privacy. This month, we’re going to tackle problems about identity through a reading of You & Your Profile.

You & Your Profile opens with a scene. Tourists come to Bamboo Bay in Macau, not to enjoy nature or have a daily swim (as the locals might), but rather to take pictures. They walk to the waterfront, stand near the shallow waves, and pose for a picture. They take their picture, and then they leave.

Moeller and D’Ambrosio report the reaction of one of their friends – a European who, I believe, is not as familiar with the local culture (D’Ambrosio teaches at East China Normal University in Shanghai, and Moeller teaches at the University of Macau) – as disapproval. The tourists do not properly enjoy the scenery; one might call them alienated from nature; they do not seem to be having fun. The images that they capture do not reflect an experience they were having that happened to take place in front of a camera. Rather, the experience is the capturing of the image. ‘Nowadays this kind of criticism is common,’ they rightly note. Instinctively, we want to say that there is something wrong about this; we might call it inauthentic.

Moeller and D’Ambrosio ask:

But is our friend right? Perhaps he does not understand, being a middle-aged European, how tourism, along with all society, has changed—and how it is moving on from an older, “bourgeois” paradigm of “authentic discovery” to a new “democratic” one of profile-building exercise.

And they go on to say, as a counter to their friend’s observation:

I travel to make my trips part of my profile, to actualize the “profilic” potential of tourism. It is a demonstration to myself and to others that I, too, am a traveler. Like others, I too travel the world. The taste to pick a fashionable destination and the capacity to present the particular appeal of this destination to others further contribute to and raise the prestige of my profile. By projecting my travels to others, I curate my identity—no matter whether I am from Asia, Europe, or somewhere else. Tourism today is a profile-building activity.

This leads us to a core concept throughout You & Your Profile, which the authors call profilicity. We are not given a definition of profilicity early in the book – we should get more in chapter 2, next week’s reading – but we are told that this is a ‘profile-based identity.’ At the end of this chapter, we read:

The logic of profilicity follows the reversal of the hierarchy between presence and representation entailed in the concept of the picturesque. The picture in fact becomes the real thing: that which is actually of interest and most valuable. In profilicity, the profile is the real thing. Profiles precede essence.

When I chose The Circle for February’s reading, I was primarily concerned with privacy. Then, having just read Nguyen’s The Score, I became concerned with quantification and metrics. However, reading it so closely to You & Your Profile has also made me conscious of the ways in which a character’s TruYou profile – the dominant profile on Circle apps – comes to define that person’s identity. Mae loves Portugal; she must love Portugal, because it is part of her profile. But in The Circle – and this may be a flaw in the book – we see a tension. Under the paradigm of profilicity, users curate, construct, and present identities. Identity is something that is actively made. However, in The Circle, nothing is ever deleted, and so this curation is severely undermined.

We can explore this further in our conversations, and particularly when we read Chapter 2.

‘Producing images of oneself…in order to present them to others is at the heart of profile-based identity work,’ the authors tell us, and ‘Social media has allowed an unprecedented number of individuals to engage in this work at an unprecedented scale.’ We now, in all of our online interactions, build identities in front of each other. Even when we are not actively curating, we

Sometimes, I go down a YouTube rabbit hole. I watch several videos about a new subject. Then, my homepage is dominated with recommendations on the subject — often taking on a darker mood, or dabbling in more extreme content. (This pipeline from surface-level content to extremely negative content is very common in algorithmic environments.) When I see the homepage refresh, I think to myself, ‘What does this say about me?’ I am no longer thinking about it as content recommendations from a machine. I start to think that the machine’s image of me reflects something about my inner self, who I really am.

Much of this work, however, is extremely active. It is very common in Chinese social media – I have some experience, through my wife’s family and some other East Asian friends – for every photo to be edited. Jiayang Fan, writing in The New Yorker, reports that Chinese social media users will often edit a photo for 40 minutes to several hours, depending on the number of people in the group. Moeller & D’Ambrosio, commenting on Fan, link this to the accelerating rise of cosmetic surgeries as well.

Consider TikTok. It is very common for images to be rendered with filters. Some of these are humorous, designed to be silly and a source of entertainment. Some are ‘beauty-enhancing.’ They smooth the skin. They fix the proportions. They create new light to better exhibit the users’ features. A person can look radically different with these filters.

The BBC found a great example of this:

But they could only find that example because the user, Kelly Strack, showed a before-and-after photo; she made that choice. This particular filter may be an extreme case – I admit I am not familiar with these filters, as I don’t use TikTok – but it illustrates the trend. People may even go on to seek surgical modifications of their faces and bodies so as to look more like the output of a beauty filter. The computer-enhanced image becomes the thing to emulate.

Fan’s article in The New Yorker, which Moeller & D’Ambrosio discuss in some detail, paints Chinese social media users as particularly narcissistic. Fan ‘depicts the intense interest in selfies as a form of narcissism, as a vain overindulgence with one’s own image and an unbecoming fascination with one’s beauty. Second, she regards “China’s selfie obsession” as an indication of a lack of individuality and authenticity,’ they say. Fan writes from a place that values authenticity. Moeller & D’Ambrosio criticize this perspective on two grounds:

It is ‘problematic’ (their word) to suggest that these are specifically Chinese phenomena. For one, they are common in South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. But the West – like the United States, as a particular example – has plenty of cosmetic surgeries, and we’ve been airbrushing models for magazine covers for decades. Fan is writing from an older paradigm of identity. She uncritically assumes that authenticity is the value to be pursued. This allows her to pass moral judgment on her subjects without analyzing her own identity construction in the production of the article. The core of the problem is that she does not understand profilicity.

Both of these points are fair, to at least some extent. We’ll learn more about profilicity in future readings, which can help us to make sense of Moeller & D’Ambrosio’s criticisms. For now, they are painting us a picture. We still assume that authenticity is the best model of identity; they want us to understand it in terms of profilicity. This is not a moral claim; at least, I don’t think it is. They are instead describing the model of identity that is already operative on the internet. That’s the tension of the book:

Just as many other critics of social media, selfies, and associated phenomena, Jiayang Fan simulates authenticity as a counterpart to their supposed inauthenticity. This “edited” authenticity is put into the service of furthering the profilicity of the critics or the media companies they represent. In this way, the critics reproduce and proliferate the very same profilic conditions that they critique. They operate under conditions of profilicity but, paradoxically, still display an ideal of authenticity that they performatively contradict in this very display.

Three Paradigms of Identity

To help us understand this shift, Moeller & D’Ambrosio draw on some terminology from Lionel Trilling.

First, we have sincerity, ‘a mental and social method of achieving identity based on sincere role enactment.’ Identity, under the paradigm of sincerity, is something you are born into. It becomes a matter of playing the role that you have been assigned: sex, gender, tribal/ethnic identity, class, profession, religion, and so on. To be sincere, then, you might alter your appearance – sometimes to grotesque extremes – or adhere to rigid rules of conduct. One’s sincere identity might define every aspect of one’s life.

Then, we have authenticity. As social position became more dynamic, social roles became less identity-defining. You could choose to play the role or to rebel, and ‘personal agency became not only possible but desired….[Identity] was no longer almost ready-made at a birth but something to be discovered.’ Trilling describes authenticity as ‘the idea that somewhere under all the roles there is Me, that poor old ultimate actuality, who, when all the roles have been played, would like to murmur ‘Off, off, you lendings!’ and settle down with his own original actual self.’ You would then go on to act in accordance with your true self.

But authenticity is fading away. This is because:

Authenticity relies heavily on personal interaction between people. Authentic individuals mutually confirm their identity value, and to do this, they must know one another and be at the same time in the same place. In the virtual world we inhabit today, such “real life” interaction has become less and less important. Personal contact between seller and buyer is often obsolete or irrelevant when making economic exchanges. In times of mass media, as outlined by Walter Benjamin nearly a century ago, artworks are typically not seen in person and by only a few but, as in film, are projected to anonymous mass audiences.9 Copies have replaced originals. Contemporary democratic politics resemble popularity contests where politicians, like entertainment celebrities, compete for the votes of huge public electorates.



Today, society has switched almost entirely to second-order observation.

(You should see connections to both The Circle and to Han’s Non-things here.)

Then, we have profilicity. Under this paradigm, ‘we form identity through curating profiles. Profiles are images of ourselves presented for second-order observation. By looking at them, others can see how we like to be seen as being seen.’ This affects our sense of social identity – the example of Airbnb hosts is used in the book – but it also affects are sense of the role of morality. Morality becomes a performance; we make sure we are ‘politically correct,’ that we take all the right stances. The fact that our actions may not live up to these values is secondary.

Morality has commonly been understood in terms of being or doing good. Under conditions of profilicity, it is becoming increasingly clear that another definition may be more pertinent. Here, morality consists largely in communicating what is right.

These three paradigms of identity are in conflict with one another:

From the perspective of sincerity, profilicity is insincere, and from the perspective of authenticity, it is inauthentic…From a descriptive perspective, however, sincerity, given its contradictory demand to internalize external social roles and to regard them as second nature, is also insincere. And authenticity, given the built-in paradox that one can learn how to be authentic only by following others, is inauthentic as well.

But It would be a mistake to criticize profilicity as inauthentic, because there is no pretense to authenticity. Everyone can tell that a posed photo is just that — posed. There is no attempt at subterfuge, or so Moeller & D’Ambrosio say. ‘Under conditions of profilicity, the surface is by default the real thing.’ The appeal to a true, hidden, authentic self is superfluous under profilicity.

If Moeller & D’Ambrosio are correct, this means we have radically altered our concept of identity, but our norms and values haven’t caught up. Our rhetoric is straggling, too.

I want to offer some counter-evidence to Moeller & D’Ambrosio’s thesis, however.

Ichika Nito is one of the most famous guitarists in the world, but he isn’t in a famous band. Instead, Nito became famous through posting short YouTube videos. A common Ichika video (fans and critics call him by his first name) look like the one below, with Ichika sitting in his room and playing his guitar.

These videos garner millions – sometimes tens of millions – of views. But recently, another YouTuber accused Ichika of miming.

Notice the title: ‘I prove Ichika Nito is the ultimate FAKE guitarist.’ The video is extensive, showing that Ichika is pre-recording his guitar tracks and then miming on the camera. The response to this was severe. Ichika’s comments have been flooded with insults. He is now called a ‘fake’ guitarist.

A few things are true:

Ichika almost certainly mimes in his videos.

Miming is very common in music performance videos. Many, many people do it. And it is what happened in the production of every music video played on MTV.

Ichika is a highly proficient, technical player.

Yet, fans of Ichika felt betrayed by these revelations. It seems to me that they still valued and expected authenticity. This is despite the fact that it has always been clear that Ichika at least used post-production software to produce his videos. (One giveaway: he plays single-coil pickups, and there is very little hum in the recordings.) What Ichika did, then, was a transgression.

I am not quite sure what to make of this case in light of Moeller & D’Ambrosio’s analysis. I would be interested in hearing what you think.