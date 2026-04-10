Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Miguel Montes's avatar
Miguel Montes
7h

Thank you sincerely. I’ve been trying to complement our readings with related texts and didn’t really know where to start. This is super helpful

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Ulpian's avatar
Ulpian
7h

If you have/have not read some Supreme Court cases about privacy that are really cool. Here are a few cases that I found interesting from class:

1. Kyllo v. United States, 533 U.S. 27 (2001) - whether thermal imaging to look into the defendant's violated the homeowner's reasonable expectation of privacyy;

2. Florida v. Riley, 488 U.S. 445 (1989) - whether aerial surveillance of someone's backyard is a search under the Fourth Amendment.

3. Griswold v. Connecticut, 381 U.S. 479 (1965) - solidified privacy as a constitutional right. Court ruled that the conduct had to fall under privacy's "penumbra."

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