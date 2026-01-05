Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi
8h

It takes courage to own up to an error (or a few of them) and especially to do so publicly. Thank you for modeling how to do this, Jared! Your forthright honesty is refreshing and appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
8h

I think this gave me more food for thought morally than the video so, thanks for your example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture