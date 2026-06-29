Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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C.R. Burgess's avatar
C.R. Burgess
15m

“The smartphone isn’t just the great atomizer, then; it might also be the great de-ritualizer”

Or maybe the smartphone, as it turns concerts into symbols of concerts that represent fun, is its own ritual. I’m not at the concert for the experience of the concert, I’m there to film it for later.

But it’s just a bad, soul-emptying ritual. And it might be bad because it’s not the literal concert (or the sermon or the hike) that matters, it’s the positive externalities that tend to attach themselves to such experiences. Experiences like being forced to interact physically with people, to get physical cues that they are sharing in an experience with you. Technology, or at least the way we use it, mistakes the cart for the horse and gives an illusion of community, but the community is vapid.

Or not. Who knows? Great write-up— I enjoyed it.

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