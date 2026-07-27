Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Live from Tokyo Dome, 2001's avatar
Live from Tokyo Dome, 2001
9h

I was one of the ones who took the month off, since I read Pattern Recognition some years ago. As you probably understand now, I wasn’t overly eager to reread it. It does have interesting themes but doesn’t hold together very well as a novel, for me.

If the only other book you’ve read by Gibson is Neuromancer I recommend trying Count Zero. I liked it more than Neuromancer, I may even say it’s my favorite book of his. The Bridge trilogy is also good. Reading Pattern Recognition put me off of late Gibson but maybe I need to try some of his other books from more recent times.

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Paul G's avatar
Paul G
8h

I enjoyed the book enough - I am interested in reading his earlier cyberpunk stuff so I’ll see how that compares.

In regard to forum/niche groups and how things have morphed to larger online sites. It is true that things have changed and looked differently, but I do appreciate that on these larger sites there is the capability of sub-groups (i.e FB groups, sub-reddits, even Substack channels).

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