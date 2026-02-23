Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared Henderson's avatar
Jared Henderson
9m

Let me know what you think about reading Nguyen's THE SCORE instead of Turkle's ALONE TOGETHER in May. Thanks!

Reply
Share
Isaak Wurth's avatar
Isaak Wurth
1m

I'm happy with the swap as I just picked up a copy of The Score and was planning to read it on my own and will greatly appreciate the insight gained by having it covered in the bookclub.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture