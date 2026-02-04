Commonplace Philosophy

Beryl Barkington
3h

There's a story does the rounds in the UK that one of the train companies had a really bad record on punctuality and sought to do something about it. In due course, its 'performance' greatly improved - apparently because it just cancelled trains that were going to be overly late. I don't know whether it's true (UK trains are so outrageously bad, it could be true) but the story captures well the idiocy of false metrics in public/corporate life.

Antonio Cruz
3h

My entire career was in engineering and design at a large multinational. At some stage Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) came into fashion. These are another “game” where the scoring metrics can be detached from the objective and their intent successfully subverted - the reward being incentive bonuses etc.. Of course we already should have known this from the history of Soviet Five Year Plans, but humans learn slowly and management consultants need to sell something.

