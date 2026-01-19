Commonplace Philosophy

Adam
1h

This week I found my opinions diametrically opposed to almost whatever Han said. “Who, today, feels looked at or spoken to by things?” he asks. But I have the strangest feeling the my neighbor’s doorbell is watching me… and it literally is. “Stories… in which things are the protagonists, telling the stories of their own lives, would be unthinkable today,” Han insists, but I recall Toy Story doing quite well. He said people do not lose themselves in things like they used to. Tell that to the lady blocking the subway steps because her phone pinged her when she came above ground and she stopped right there to respond, oblivious to a river of commuters trying to push past.

We’re near the end of the book, so it’s time to say it: COMPUTERS ARE THINGS. Han says, “The handless humans of the future are also footless. They hover above the earth in the digital Cloud.” That’s just ignorance. I used to have a sticker on my laptop that said, “There is no cloud, it’s just somebody else’s computer.” Maybe tech companies would like us to think our data is blowing through the skies above our heads like suspended molecules of water vapor, but it isn’t true. Computers are material objects. Data is imprinted and stored on physical objects -- hard drives, random access memory, tape storage. Digital data simply does not exist without these objects, these things. There is no infosphere. There is only the material sphere.

Tech companies like to obscure how their things function. When they talk about making the user experience “frictionless,” they mean their users must never need to troubleshoot a problem by themselves, because this would give them an opportunity to learn how the thing works. If the user learns how the thing works, they don’t need the tech company anymore, because at this point there is an alternative to everything the tech company sells which the user can get and use for free if they can figure out how to install and configure it. If you believe the computer is a non-thing, you are at its mercy. If you know the computer is a thing, you can manipulate it like a thing. You don’t need to let it manipulate you.

That brings me to quotation from Han that I disagree with most vehemently: “Digitalization has deprived things of any ‘defiant’ materiality, any intractability.” Everyone has had the sensation that a piece of technology is working against them. (Jared gave several great examples, his baby monitor and fridge). When Han talks about how physical things exist in opposition to us, I believe he means that our desire for how reality should be can run up against the inconvenient and undeniable fact of the existence of a thing. The form of a thing determines its function; it can’t be other than what it is. But digital technology is doubly stubborn, because it can be programmed. It has a will -- not a will of its own, but the will of its programmer. Using a piece of digital technology is handwork, only there are two hands trying to use the thing at once, our hand and the hand of the programmer. Although perhaps I ought to say, the programmer’s employer.

Jonathan Auyer
5h

Something that I didn’t comment on before, but which came back to me as I was reading over Jared’s remarks, is Han’s commentary on art and poetry. Drawing on a quote by Robert Walser on how a poem's words are stretched “tightly over the content, that is, the body”. The poet puts down the words “almost without following an idea”—Han describes this as the poet following “an almost unconscious process” and “not following an idea.” (61) And a few pages later, while criticizing “today’s art”, Han laments how art is “no longer handwork that forms matter, *without intention*, into a thing, but thought work that communicates a prefabricated idea.” (64)

All of this reminds me of RC Collingwood’s distinction between art and craft. Craft starts with an end in mind, develops a plan to achieve that end, and uses skilled technique to bring it about. Art, on the other hand, doesn’t have an end in mind so much as a series of means. So a poet (artist) might have the compulsion to produce something, but the poem (artwork) is not preplanned; instead, it arises as a reaction to an impulse, the inner state of the artist. Importantly, this inner state and not the physical product is the true work of art. The physical product is a by-product– it allows the audience to access the artist’s internal state, thus duplicating the true artwork in the audience’s mind.

I write all this because the implications of this are strange: when we look at a painting or watch a film or read a poem, we aren’t engaging with the *actual* work of art. The *real* work of art is the idea, the inner state. But this isn’t how we talk about works of art.

I still need to read more of Han’s views of art (and since he weaves his thoughts through countless books it might take awile).

Reply
Share
