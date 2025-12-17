Commonplace Philosophy
A Few More Thoughts about Stoicism (Classical and Modern)
My last post provoked a stronger reaction than I was anticipating.
Dec 17
Jared Henderson
Why I am not a Modern Stoic
Years ago, I was at Raven Used Books in Cambridge, MA.
Dec 15
Jared Henderson
Final Aristotle Call Today!
Hey all,
Dec 13
Jared Henderson
The Best Philosophy Lectures on YouTube
A living resource for your self-education.
Dec 8
Jared Henderson
Theuth and Lud in Austin
Dialogue I, in which Theuth and Lud meet again, and Sophia intervenes.
Dec 7
Jared Henderson
Very sorry, everyone
Hello everyone,
Dec 6
Jared Henderson
Music and the End of Aristotle's Politics
Aristotle's Politics, Book 8
Dec 1
Jared Henderson
November 2025
How it feels to finish writing a book
Or mostly finish it, actually.
Nov 27
Jared Henderson
The Best Life and the Best Regime
Aristotle's Politics, Book 7
Nov 24
Jared Henderson
The Necessary Political Institutions
Aristotle's Politics, Book 6
Nov 18
Jared Henderson
Commonplace Philosophy Reading Grants, Round 2
The post about Aristotle’s Politics will be out tomorrow.
Nov 17
Jared Henderson
Maybe we need a Butlerian Jihad after all
AI won't bring your dead loved ones back
Nov 14
Jared Henderson
