Commonplace Philosophy

Commonplace Philosophy

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
21hEdited

I'm really happy the idea of a constant, fixed self was brought up, because there was a quote in the book that made me realize there might be a semantic difference between what M&D are arguing and what we are considering.

Page 206: "While, by definition, identity is that which is regarded as constant about us as particular subjects, it turns out to be subject to ongoing transformations." I think they've made a fundamental misstep by conflating the concept identity with anything constant. This constrains their "debunking" of identity to the myth of a constant unchanging authentic self, which I DO think most of us agree is false.

I think many of us acknowledge that identity is a bit of an ineffable interplay between oneself and their environment. I feel as though we, specifically in this book club, have been considering identity more like one's "sense of self", which is of course subject to change. Even in sincerity, a father's sense of self (identity) as it relates to the social role of "father" is of course subject to change as his child grows and changes.

Would be curious to hear how others have been interpreting the term "identity" thus far in more detail. I'm also not familiar with any academic literature on more standard definitions of identity M&D may be arguing for or against, would be curious to hear about that too! :)

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Ella Asbeha's avatar
Ella Asbeha
19h

"Under profilicity, identity is found within and without. It is not imposed, as it is under sincerity, but rather constructed with an eye toward an audience. What is unclear to me currently is the source of incongruence — surely, given the focus of the next chapter, Moeller & D’Ambrosio will have something to say on the matter."

Maybe the incongruity comes from the fact that there is no one audience. Yes, the construction of identity and the construction of the audience itself happen side by side and the gravity of social media structures means that everything correlates with everything else. However, the conflicts in the margins (of both the audience and thus the self) are no less important; as a matter of fact, the nature of these platforms occasionally make these conflicts much more salient.

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